Rizvi alleges police arresting BNP activists ahead of grand rally

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that police were arresting party leaders and activists arriving in Dhaka to join the grand rally.

The rally was scheduled for Thursday, but the party has deferred it to Friday. The venue will remain the same in front of its Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital.

During a press conference in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office yesterday, he alleged that police arrested Jhenaidah District BNP Organising Secretary Sajedur Rahman Pappu, District BNP Assistant Office Secretary Shakib Ahmed Bappi, District Swechchhasebak Dal Convener Kamruzzaman Siddique, Sadar Upazila Swechchhasebak Dal Convener Jahangir Hossain Mintu, District Chhatra Dal Vice President Milu and five others from Padma Bridge earlier yesterday.

He also said police arrested Dohar Municipal unit BNP President Abdul Quddus and former Jubo Dal President Lutfur Rahman from Dohar on Tuesday night.

Rizvi also mentioned that during the BNP's march on 18-19 July and youth rally on 22 July, as many as 4,100 BNP activists were injured and two died.

He said at least 320 cases had been filed against BNP activists, and 1,390 were arrested since 19 May.

The BNP senior joint secretary general said, "BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's statement to make the rally a success is timely and will give courage to the people."