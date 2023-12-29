Rival accuses Ctg-15 candidate Nadwi of using uni staff, vehicles for campaign

Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, the incumbent of Chattogram-15 constituency, has been accused of breaching the electoral code of conduct by using teachers, staff and vehicles of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) for campaign activities.

Abdul Motaleb, an independent candidate of the constituency, encompassing areas in Lohagara and Satkania upazila, filed a written complaint against Nadwi with the returning officer on Thursday.

According to the complaint, several teachers and officials of the university were seen participating in election campaigns on behalf of Awami League's nominated candidate Nadwi in various places of Chattogram city on Thursday morning.

Prominent among teachers are Professors Mahiuddin and Afzal Ahmed; Registrar Aktaruzzaman Kaichar, Treasurer Professor Humayun Kabir, Proctor Iftekhar Uddin, Director Faisal, Khorshed Ali, Nasir Uddin, according to the complaint.

Besides, they were campaigning using the university's microbus and a 35-seat bus, which also had some outsiders, the complaint said, alleging that the outsiders were campaigning in the promise of getting jobs at the university.

According to the election code of conduct, teachers, officials and employees of any university cannot participate in any election campaign.

Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner and returning officer of Chattogram, confirmed receiving the complaint. He said the matter is being investigated.

Despite repeated attempts, Nadwi could not be reached for comments.

Nadwi has been the elected Member of Parliament for two consecutive terms from the constituency. He is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of IIUC, a private university in the port city.

Nadwi's political dispute with industrialist Motaleb is well known. The supporters of the two candidates have clashed at least three times so far.

In addition to Nadwi and Motaleb, five other candidates are vying for the Chattogram-15 constituency.

They are Md Chalem of the Jatiya Party, Md Ali Hossain of the Bangladesh Islamic Front, Solaiman Kashemi of the Kalyan Party, Md Harun of the Islami Oikya Jote, and Md Jasim Uddin of Muktijot.