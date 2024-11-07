Revolutionary Students' Council seeks army assistance in constitutional and state reform efforts

Revolutionary Students' Council organised a discussion at Dhaka University’s RC Majumdar Auditorium on Thursday (7 November), marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day. Photo: Courtesy

Revolutionary Students' Council has sought army assistance in constitutional and state reform efforts.

Speaking at a discussion at Dhaka University's RC Majumdar Auditorium on Thursday (7 November), leaders of the organization also proposed forming a National Security Council, suggesting the inclusion of prominent figures such as Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with the Chief Justice, military and civil officials, citizens, and political leaders.

The event was chaired by Abdul Wahed, convenor of the Revolutionary Student Council, and moderated by member secretary Fazlur Rahman.

During the programme, a six-point proposal for state reform was presented, advocating for the unity of soldiers and citizens and calling for the army's involvement in the state's power structure as part of the national rebuilding efforts.

The proposal also called for the army to annul the current constitution and provide full support and security for establishing a presidential interim government led by Dr Yunus.

