Revolutionary Students' Council seeks army assistance in constitutional and state reform efforts

Politics

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 11:46 pm

Related News

Revolutionary Students' Council seeks army assistance in constitutional and state reform efforts

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 11:46 pm
Revolutionary Students&#039; Council organised a discussion at Dhaka University’s RC Majumdar Auditorium on Thursday (7 November), marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day. Photo: Courtesy
Revolutionary Students' Council organised a discussion at Dhaka University’s RC Majumdar Auditorium on Thursday (7 November), marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day. Photo: Courtesy

Revolutionary Students' Council has sought army assistance in constitutional and state reform efforts.

Speaking at a discussion at Dhaka University's RC Majumdar Auditorium on Thursday (7 November), leaders of the organization also proposed forming a National Security Council, suggesting the inclusion of prominent figures such as Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with the Chief Justice, military and civil officials, citizens, and political leaders.

The event was chaired by Abdul Wahed, convenor of the Revolutionary Student Council, and moderated by member secretary Fazlur Rahman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the programme, a six-point proposal for state reform was presented, advocating for the unity of soldiers and citizens and calling for the army's involvement in the state's power structure as part of the national rebuilding efforts.

The proposal also called for the army to annul the current constitution and provide full support and security for establishing a presidential interim government led by Dr Yunus.
 

Revolutionary Students' Council / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

4h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

4h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

5h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

2h | Videos
Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

2h | Videos
Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

3h | Videos
The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

4h | Videos