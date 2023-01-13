Revoke power price hike or face street protests: BNP to govt

Politics

UNB
13 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 05:15 pm

Related News

Revoke power price hike or face street protests: BNP to govt

UNB
13 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 05:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Vice-Chairman Barkatullah Bulu on Friday warned that their party will take to the streets together with people if the government does not cancel its decision to hike power price.

"The price of electricity has been increased again. It's an anti-people decision of the government. We'll protest against this on 16 January in cities and upazilas across the country," he said.

Speaking at a human chain programme, the BNP leader said the decision to raise the power prices must be withdrawn immediately. "Otherwise we'll wage a movement together with people against the government. We'll not pay electricity bills in the coming days and  people will stop paying the electricity bills."

Democracy Forum, a pro-opposition platform arranged the human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting a court order to confiscate movable and immovable property of BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman in a corruption case.

The government on Thursday hiked the retail price of electricity by 5% effective from January.

The the electricity price was hiked at retail level last time in February 2020.

Bulu alleged that the court passed the order to confiscate the property of Tarique and his wife at the behest of the government to divert people's attention to a different direction. "This regime has been suffering from the fear of Tariq Rahman."

He said the people no longer want to see the Awami League government in power due to its misrule.

"The BNP and other political parties have started a simultaneous movement to establish a government of people ousting the current autocratic one, he said.

Bulu also warned that those who looted millions of taka from banks and in the name of quick rental and rental power plants and mega projects, and siphoned off huge money abroad will be tried in public court in the coming days."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Energy prices / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

16h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

19h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

10h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'