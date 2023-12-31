Respond to conspiracies by casting votes: Quader

Politics

UNB
31 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Respond to conspiracies by casting votes: Quader

Quader alleged that BNP has set “an agent to murder a renowned leader. The directive came from London. Tarique Rahman doesn’t have courage, if he did he would come to the country.”

UNB
31 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressing a street rally marking the election campaign in Chaprashirhat under Companiganj upazila of Noakhali on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressing a street rally marking the election campaign in Chaprashirhat under Companiganj upazila of Noakhali on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged voters to come to polling stations and respond to anti-election conspiracies with their votes on election day on 7 January.

He made the remarks while addressing a street rally marking the election campaign in Chaprashirhat under Companiganj upazila of Noakhali.

The Awami League leader is contesting from the Noakhali-5 constituency (Companiganj and Kabirhat upazilas) with the 'boat' symbol. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader, also road, transport and bridge minister, alleged that BNP has set "an agent to murder a renowned leader. The directive came from London. Tarique Rahman doesn't have courage, if he did he would come to the country."

Recalling the 15 August assassinations and November 3 jail killings, Quader urged party leaders and activists to remain vigilant and resist all conspiracies.

Addressing the ideology of the Awami League, the leader said that his party doesn't believe in arms and ammunition. Instead, it believes in the strength of people.

He hoped Sheikh Hasina would clinch victory for the fourth consecutive time in the January 7 election.

Obaidul Quader said, "We will listen if foreigners give suggestions on the election, but we will not accept if they speak in BNP's tune." 

Sheikh Hasina's Barishal rally proved that the county's people have been waiting for the election, and nobody has the power to foil the election by hindrance, he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

3h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

8h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

1h | Videos
Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

3h | Videos
Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

4h | Videos
Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

19h | Videos