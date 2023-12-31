Respond to conspiracies by casting votes: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressing a street rally marking the election campaign in Chaprashirhat under Companiganj upazila of Noakhali on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged voters to come to polling stations and respond to anti-election conspiracies with their votes on election day on 7 January.

He made the remarks while addressing a street rally marking the election campaign in Chaprashirhat under Companiganj upazila of Noakhali.

The Awami League leader is contesting from the Noakhali-5 constituency (Companiganj and Kabirhat upazilas) with the 'boat' symbol.

Quader, also road, transport and bridge minister, alleged that BNP has set "an agent to murder a renowned leader. The directive came from London. Tarique Rahman doesn't have courage, if he did he would come to the country."

Recalling the 15 August assassinations and November 3 jail killings, Quader urged party leaders and activists to remain vigilant and resist all conspiracies.

Addressing the ideology of the Awami League, the leader said that his party doesn't believe in arms and ammunition. Instead, it believes in the strength of people.

He hoped Sheikh Hasina would clinch victory for the fourth consecutive time in the January 7 election.

Obaidul Quader said, "We will listen if foreigners give suggestions on the election, but we will not accept if they speak in BNP's tune."

Sheikh Hasina's Barishal rally proved that the county's people have been waiting for the election, and nobody has the power to foil the election by hindrance, he said.