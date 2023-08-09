Resisting Awami League has now become national demand: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul in a press conference at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (9 August). Photo: TBS

Resisting the ruling Awami League has become a national demand, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

"It has now become a national demand to resist Awami League for the sake of democracy, for the sake of the country, for the sake of sovereignty," Mirza Fakhrul said during a press conference at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (9 August). 

During the press conference, he said BNP's march programme in Dhaka on 11 August will be carried out by the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units simultaneously. 

"People of the country want to restore democracy. They want their voting rights back," he added. 

"Awami League knows if elections are held under a caretaker government they will lose. So Awami League is creating instability so people are not able to vote," the BNP secretary general said. 

He went on saying, "If this fascist Awami League government is in power in the next election the existence of this country will be endangered. Democracy has been endangered, and the existence of the country will also be endangered."

"Awami League has purposely disrupted our programme in every rally under the guise of holding 'peace rally'." 

 

