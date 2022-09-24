Resist this govt to establish govt of people: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Resist this govt to establish govt of people: Fakhrul

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:26 pm
Resist this govt to establish govt of people: Fakhrul

The people of Bangladesh have to resist this government for establishing a government of the people, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"One man's rule, one man's ideology, authoritarianism, fascism can never survive for long. The youth must bring an end to this situation. The youth should wake up, the people of Bangladesh should wake up," said Fakhrul at the prize distribution ceremony of the essay writing competition on the Golden Jubilee of the Independence organised by BNP at the National Press Club on Saturday.

"Over 600 leaders and activists of BNP have gone missing. Their mothers do not know where they are. People are being taken to the police station and crippled by torture. They killed thousands of people extrajudicially," he added.

Fakhrul went on to say, "This is why the Rapid Action Battalion, which earned a reputation in fighting against crimes, has faced sanctions due to obeying the wrongful orders of the government. The government should face sanction first."

The people have already put sanctions on the government. The people said they do not need such a government, she added.

Criticising the government the BNP leader said 42% of the people are below poverty whereas Awami League leaders have become richer. The youths have to resist them.

"It is shameful when someone, who destroyed democracy, talks about establishing democracy. Sheikh Hasina said in the United States of America that she does not support the war but in reality, she is involved with murders in her own country," Fakhrul said.

Professor Yusuf Hayder, convener of the essay writing completion committee, presided over the programme while its member secretary professor ABM Obaidul Islam moderated the event.

BNP Standing committee member Khandokar Mosharrof Hossain, and BNP chairperson's advisor Abdus Salam Chatradal Secretary General Saif Mahmud Jewel were present on the occasion among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / UNGA / 77th UNGA / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

12h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

10h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

7h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

34m | Videos
Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

1h | Videos
Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

3h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh