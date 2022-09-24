Resist this govt to establish govt of people: Fakhrul

The people of Bangladesh have to resist this government for establishing a government of the people, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"One man's rule, one man's ideology, authoritarianism, fascism can never survive for long. The youth must bring an end to this situation. The youth should wake up, the people of Bangladesh should wake up," said Fakhrul at the prize distribution ceremony of the essay writing competition on the Golden Jubilee of the Independence organised by BNP at the National Press Club on Saturday.

"Over 600 leaders and activists of BNP have gone missing. Their mothers do not know where they are. People are being taken to the police station and crippled by torture. They killed thousands of people extrajudicially," he added.

Fakhrul went on to say, "This is why the Rapid Action Battalion, which earned a reputation in fighting against crimes, has faced sanctions due to obeying the wrongful orders of the government. The government should face sanction first."

The people have already put sanctions on the government. The people said they do not need such a government, she added.

Criticising the government the BNP leader said 42% of the people are below poverty whereas Awami League leaders have become richer. The youths have to resist them.

"It is shameful when someone, who destroyed democracy, talks about establishing democracy. Sheikh Hasina said in the United States of America that she does not support the war but in reality, she is involved with murders in her own country," Fakhrul said.

Professor Yusuf Hayder, convener of the essay writing completion committee, presided over the programme while its member secretary professor ABM Obaidul Islam moderated the event.

BNP Standing committee member Khandokar Mosharrof Hossain, and BNP chairperson's advisor Abdus Salam Chatradal Secretary General Saif Mahmud Jewel were present on the occasion among others.