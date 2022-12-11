Resignation of BNP MPs is a wrong step: Obaidul Quader

Politics

UNB
11 December, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 07:58 pm

Awami League General Secretary and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that the resignation of five BNP MPs is nothing but just a drop in the ocean.

He said that such an action does not matter to Parliament.

The minister said this at a party meeting of Manikganj district Awami League on Sunday.

BNP MPs submit resignation to JS speaker

He said that the 26 MPs of the main opposition Jatiya Party are still there and they will not leave the Jatiya Sangsad. "So, it will not matter to Parliament," he said.

"BNP MPs have made a mistake and those who suggested taking this action will soon regret it," said Quader.

He criticised the United States Ambassador's statement and said, "The embassy expressed concern when it was the police that got attacked. Women are raped every day in the United States, people got killed publicly in Palestine. Where was the US' human rights concern then? They love Israel and do not punish their injustice."

He claimed that there is no democratic norm in the BNP, and asked the foreigners to find out how the BNP will bring democracy in the country.

