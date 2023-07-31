Resign now or won’t get the chance to escape: Fakhrul warns govt

31 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 06:49 pm

Fakhrul also blasted independent US election observer Terry L Isley over his recent remarks regarding the issue of a polls-time caretaker government in Bangladesh.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally recently. File Photo: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally recently. File Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded that the government step down, warning that otherwise, they "won't get a chance to escape". 

"Arresting [opposition members] from houses has begun again. I want to tell them; have you not oppressed enough in the last 15 years? Have you been able to suppress [us]? Resign immediately, otherwise you will have no time to escape," he said at the party's public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday (31 July). 

Speaking about BNP's ongoing movement, he said, "Awami League failed to understand the googly; where the ball is going. We have come a long way."

In the meantime, referring to attacks on BNP leaders during the party's recent sit-in programme on Friday (28 July), Fakhrul said the Awami League has done horrible things during the programme.

"The worst thing they did was beating up a freedom fighter Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, staging a drama in the DB office, and then blackmailing him with a video – a huge hoax," said the BNP secretary general.

In the meantime, Fakhrul blasted independent US election observer Terry L Isley over his recent remarks regarding the issue of a polls-time caretaker government in Bangladesh.

Alleging that Isley has been hired by the Election Monitoring Forum Chairman Abed Ali, the BNP leader said, "That hired guy says there is no need for a caretaker government.

"Wow! Who are you to make such comments, brother? You are a hired man."

Besides, calling on the government employees, Fakhrul said, "Heard the premier asked you not to be afraid? There is no need to be afraid if you have not committed any wrongdoings. 

"We want to ask the [government] officials not to interfere in the public's peaceful programmes, and stop the arrests.

Fakhrul / BNP / Suhrawardy Udyan / Rally

