Resign, or else there will be no escape: Fakhrul warns govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today again called on the government to resign and organise national elections under a non-partisan neutral government.

"This government has created a terrible situation in the country. We thought they would accept the demands of the people and organise elections under a non-partisan neutral government. But instead of doing that, they are oppressing the people. No matter how intimidating they appear, they will have no escape unless they resign," he said speaking at a press conference at the party's central office in Nayapalta on Sunday (22 October).

"On the one hand, there is extreme inflation and lack of work and lack of employment on the other hand. The law and order situation in the country has deteriorated," he added.

Before the press conference, a joint meeting was held with the leaders and workers of the party under the chairmanship of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"The government is clinging onto power by force. They have taken away democratic rights. Destroyed the electoral system. Through corruption, the country's economy has been destroyed. They want one-sided elections again," he said.

The BNP secretary general further said: "Many of our leaders and activists have started to be sentenced in false and absentee cases. So far 1360 people have been arrested."

Mirza Fakhrul said the government is using law and order forces only to stay in power.

"Our only demand is the immediate resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral caretaker government. Because fair elections are never possible under this government. Everyone is saying this in the country and abroad. Civil society representatives are saying the same thing. This is our main demand," he added.

"People of the country do not want this government now. They want change. The government should resign immediately," Fakhrul said.

Regarding BNP's mass rally in Dhaka scheduled for 28 October, he said, "Our 28 October rally will be completely peaceful. Leaders and activists from all over the country will participate. I am asking the police administration not to create obstacles.

He also said the party has taken security measures of its own.

"Government can arrange elections under a non-partisan neutral caretaker government by passing the caretaker government bill in the current parliament session. Otherwise, the government will have to bear the responsibility for the unstable situation that has developed in the country," the BNP secretary general further added.