Resign by 10 Nov: Islami Andolan Bangladesh to govt

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh has given the government an ultimatum to resign and hand over power to a national government, comprising all registered and represented political parties, by 10 November or face a tougher programme ahead.

Ameer Rezaul Karim of Islami Andolan Bangladesh issued the ultimatum at a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday (November 3).

The rally was organised to demand fair and impartial elections under a non-partisan government, the introduction of a numerically proportional election system, and the abolition of the current Election Commission.

He also called upon the President to initiate a national dialogue with all political parties by releasing all the top leaders, including those from BNP, who are imprisoned for political reasons within the next week.

"If the government does not accept these demands, a tougher and more significant programme will be announced after discussions with all the protesting opposition parties," he added.

The Islami Andolon Bangladesh also declared their support for all the peaceful programmes of opposition parties, including BNP, in their efforts to secure the voting rights of the people and bring down the illegal government.