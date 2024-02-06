Reserved seat election on 14 March: EC

The Jatiya Sangsad election for the 50 reserved seats for women will take place on 14 March, the Election Commission announced today.

Aspiring candidates for the seats will be able to submit nomination papers to the returning officers from 9:00am to 4:00pm on 18 February, according to the election schedule announced by the commission.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said the commission finalised the election schedule in its 27th meeting.

As per the finalised schedule, the EC will scrutinise nomination papers on 19-20 February.

Aspiring candidates can appeal against the EC's decision on 22 February.

The appeals will be reviewed on 24 February and the last to withdraw candidacy is 25 February.

Electoral symbols for elections will be allotted on 27 February.

Meanwhile, the EC has also decided on the schedule for the upazila elections.

"The commission has decided that upazila elections will be held in four stages like last time," said the EC secretary.

He said the first phase of the election will take place on 4 May, the second phase on 11 May, the third phase on 18 May and the fourth phase on 25 May.

The secretary said that the detailed schedule in this regard will be uploaded later on the website of the Election Commission.