Reminds of 2014, 2018 pre-election period: BNP briefs foreign diplomats on recent attacks

The current situation of Bangladesh is similar to that of the pre-election period of 2014 and 2018, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told foreign diplomats today.

"They (Awami League) are using the judiciary, law enforcement, and government officials for their political motive," he told the media after a closed-door meeting with diplomats of 25 countries including the USA, the UK, European Union, Germany, Japan, China, and Russia.

The BNP secretary general said the meeting at Hotel Lakeshore in Dhaka's Gulshan was held to brief the diplomats of the attacks, arrests and torture by the police and government forces during the grand rally of BNP in Dhaka and the sit-in programme at the entrance of the capital respectively on 28 and 29 July.

Those who believe in democracy, who want to see democracy in Bangladesh, and want to ensure human rights need to know about these incidents, the BNP leader said regarding the diplomats.

Also speaking at the press briefing, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru said, "The purpose behind attacks, arrests, suing the injured, filing false cases against many who are abroad, many who are on Hajj is clear.

"Their target is using fear to come to power again by stealing votes."

In response to a question, he said that it has become clear that no election can be held under the ruling government.

That is why the demand for a non-partisan government was made.

BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Ameer Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Foreign Relations Committee members Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Shama Obaid, Asaduzzaman Asad, Naushad Zamir, Anindya Islam Amit, Tabith Awal, Ishrak Hossain, Nazrul Islam Azad, Fahima Nasreen Munni, Rumin Farhana, Farzana Sharmin Putul and others were present.