Release Fakhrul for sake of democracy: Eminent citizens

Politics

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

Release Fakhrul for sake of democracy: Eminent citizens

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 07:49 pm
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch

Sixty prominent citizens of the country have urged the government to release BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to strengthen the stance of moving forward along the path of democracy.

In a statement Thursday (29 December), the signatories stated that they came to know from family sources that Fakhrul has been quite ill and doctors advised him to go abroad for treatment.

The signatories include emeritus professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Anwarullah Chowdhury, Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud and others.

Fakhrul was arrested from his residence without any arrest warrant at midnight on 8 December. He has not been granted bail so far, the statement added.

"Mirza Alamgir is doing politics with the aim of strengthening the democratic structure of this country. As his friends and well-wishers, we are concerned about his health," the signatories said, demanding his release.

According to lawyers and family sources, a total of 92 cases have been filed against Mirza Fakhrul in the last 10 years. Of these, 20 to 25 are now active, said lawyers handling his cases. The BNP secretary general has served 350 days in jail since 2012.

A team of the Detective Branch of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas a day after the clash took place between police and BNP leaders who gathered in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan to join the 10 December rally. 

Later in the day, a Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail petitions.

Despite the party being adamant on holding the rally in Naya Paltan, the government did not allow it. Thus BNP was compelled to shift to Golapbag ground in Sayedabad of the capital.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

10h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

8h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

1h | TBS Today
How to buy tickets from platform

How to buy tickets from platform

1h | TBS Today
Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

1h | TBS Today
New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh