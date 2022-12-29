Release Fakhrul for sake of democracy: Eminent citizens

Sixty prominent citizens of the country have urged the government to release BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to strengthen the stance of moving forward along the path of democracy.

In a statement Thursday (29 December), the signatories stated that they came to know from family sources that Fakhrul has been quite ill and doctors advised him to go abroad for treatment.

The signatories include emeritus professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Anwarullah Chowdhury, Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud and others.

Fakhrul was arrested from his residence without any arrest warrant at midnight on 8 December. He has not been granted bail so far, the statement added.

"Mirza Alamgir is doing politics with the aim of strengthening the democratic structure of this country. As his friends and well-wishers, we are concerned about his health," the signatories said, demanding his release.

According to lawyers and family sources, a total of 92 cases have been filed against Mirza Fakhrul in the last 10 years. Of these, 20 to 25 are now active, said lawyers handling his cases. The BNP secretary general has served 350 days in jail since 2012.

A team of the Detective Branch of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas a day after the clash took place between police and BNP leaders who gathered in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan to join the 10 December rally.

Later in the day, a Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail petitions.

Despite the party being adamant on holding the rally in Naya Paltan, the government did not allow it. Thus BNP was compelled to shift to Golapbag ground in Sayedabad of the capital.

