Reform not possible without people’s participation: Fakhrul

Any kind of reform or initiative requires active public participation, which must occur within a parliamentary system, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (9 November).

"Such participation is only possible through an elected parliament," he said while speaking at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Youth Forum at High Court Auditorium.

At the event, he said, "This is a defining moment. If we let this opportunity slip away, our nation's existence will be jeopardised.

"Together - students, politicians, and citizens - we have supported those currently responsible for running the state with the hope that they will clean up the mess created by the Awami League over the past 15 years and pave the way for fair elections. Through the election, we aspire to build a new Bangladesh that reflects the aspirations of our youth."

He stated that the current government needs time, as they have been given the responsibility and are actively working.

"It is unfortunate that the media hasn't fully recognised the progress made by this government in its first three months," he added.

Fakhrul said, "It is concerning that the fascists have started raising their heads again due to various negative statements and discourses. Unfortunately, some of our media are promoting this, which I believe, will bring no good for people in any way."

He urged the media and those engaging in negative campaigns to refrain from such actions.