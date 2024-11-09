Reform not possible without people’s participation: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:39 pm

Related News

Reform not possible without people’s participation: Fakhrul

He expressed regret saying 'the media has not fully acknowledged the progress achieved by the government in its first three months'

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:39 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Youth Forum at High Court Auditorium today (9 November). Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Youth Forum at High Court Auditorium today (9 November). Photo: UNB

Any kind of reform or initiative requires active public participation, which must occur within a parliamentary system, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (9 November). 

"Such participation is only possible through an elected parliament," he said while speaking at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Youth Forum at High Court Auditorium.

At the event, he said, "This is a defining moment. If we let this opportunity slip away, our nation's existence will be jeopardised.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Together - students, politicians, and citizens - we have supported those currently responsible for running the state with the hope that they will clean up the mess created by the Awami League over the past 15 years and pave the way for fair elections. Through the election, we aspire to build a new Bangladesh that reflects the aspirations of our youth." 

He stated that the current government needs time, as they have been given the responsibility and are actively working. 

"It is unfortunate that the media hasn't fully recognised the progress made by this government in its first three months," he added.

Fakhrul said, "It is concerning that the fascists have started raising their heads again due to various negative statements and discourses. Unfortunately, some of our media are promoting this, which I believe, will bring no good for people in any way."

He urged the media and those engaging in negative campaigns to refrain from such actions.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / reform / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

7h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

22h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1d | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

45m | Videos
No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

40m | Videos
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

2h | Videos
Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

2h | Videos