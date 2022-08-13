Referred Bangladesh as 'heaven' in comparison to other countries: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen clarified his comment about Bangladeshis being in heaven, a day after receiving massive backlash from critics.

The original statement was twisted, claimed the minister while attending a scholarship award ceremony organised by Sylhet Zilla Parishad on Saturday (13 August).

"I said about heaven in comparison to other countries. But you (media) have just written everywhere that I said heaven (Bangladesh). It means the statement has been twisted.

"You did not mention that the inflation in Bangladesh is lower than that of other countries. Inflation is 12% in England, 67% in Turkey, 37% in Pakistan, 150% in Sri Lanka and 7% in our country. We are doing well in this sense," explained Momen.

Addressing the journalists, he said, "We are doing better than other countries. We are in heaven compared to them -- this is what I said."

During an event at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet on Friday (12 August), Momen said, "The people of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to other countries going through the global recession,"

"Panic is being spread that Bangladesh will end up like Sri Lanka. It has no basis in reality," he said.