Recent explosions being investigated whether sabotage after failure of BNP's movement: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the explosions in different parts of the country including Gulistan in the capital are being investigated whether they were sabotage by BNP after failure of their movement.

"BNP can create unrest in the name of movement. That is why Awami League is holding peace rallies," he said at a meeting at Awami League's central office in the capital on Wednesday (8 March).

Quader said, "The opposition party is calling our rallies counter-programmes, but we are not doing a counter-programme, we are holding peace rallies."

He also said that BNP is conspiring about the next election and trying to do various misdeeds in the name of movement.

"In 2013-14, we saw that when BNP failed in their movement, they resorted to fire and terror. They committed vandalism and arson. People were burned and killed. We ourselves are careful about this, we are warning the countrymen and the people."

Mentioning that the recent fire incidents are being thoroughly investigated on the instructions of the prime minister, he said, "There is no need to worry. Mirza Fakhrul made a statement. We agree with him. At this time, one incident after another in the country is sad.

"The home ministry is investigating whether there is any mysterious reason behind it or whether any person or group is involved."

The central leaders of Awami League, leaders of Dhaka metropolitan, and leaders of allied and fraternal organisations were present at the joint meeting.