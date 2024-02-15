Raushan to hold JaPa extended meeting on 24 Feb

Politics

File photo of Raushan Ershad
File photo of Raushan Ershad

Ahead of the national council of Jatiya Party (JaPa) scheduled to be held on 9 March, the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad will hold an extended meeting at the auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) here at 10 am on 24 February.

JaPa Spokesperson and Presidium Member Sunil Shuvo Roy disclosed the information in press statement today (15 February).

Secretary General of the party Mamunur Rashid has invited all members and leaders concerned to attend the meeting on time, the release added.

