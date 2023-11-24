Raushan Ershad, supporters yet to collect nomination forms as Jatiya Party meets deadline

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 05:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The deadline for Jatiya Party's nomination form sales came to an end on Friday, but neither Raushan Ershad nor any of her supporters have collected the forms as of yet.

"There is no time constraint for Raushan Ershad; the nomination form will be given whenever she wants. If she prefers, the forms will be delivered to her home," Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media during the interval of the interview with party nomination aspirants from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions at the party chairman's Banani office on Friday

Responding to queries from the media, Mujibul Haque said the primary challenge of the upcoming election is to facilitate the voters' journey to the polling stations. "We seek an environment conducive to fair elections, and we received assurances regarding the fairness of the election."

Mujibul Haque reiterated that there are no factions within the Jatiya Party, asserting that Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader is the sole leader, and everyone else supports Ershad.

"Raushan Ershad made significant contributions and sacrifices in the establishment of the Jatiya Party. If she decides to run in the election, we will extend our support in every possible way," said the Jatiya Party secretary-general, adding that neither Raushan Ershad nor Saad Ershad has taken the nomination form yet.

Mujibul Haque mentioned that he received a phone call from Raushan Ershad on Friday, suggesting that they might collect the nomination forms the following day.

Due to hartals and blockades preventing aspiring candidates from reaching Dhaka, Jatiya Party extended the nomination form collection deadline by one day to Friday.

Mujibul Haque informed the media that the party has distributed multiple nomination forms in nearly all constituencies, and interviews with prospective candidates are ongoing. The final shortlist is expected to be published on 27 November.

"Candidates will be nominated based on their duration of party membership and popularity in their respective areas. The nomination board's recommendations will be conveyed to Jatiya Party Chairperson GM Quader, who holds the authority to finalise the nominations or make changes if necessary," he added.

Mujibul Haque issued a warning that anyone working against the party's nominated candidate or disobeying the party's decision to become a candidate will not be allowed in the party.

The interviews for candidates from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions were conducted today, presided over by Jatiya Party Nomination Board President and Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader.

The board included Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar, and several other prominent members. Interviews for candidates from Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions are scheduled for the following day, starting at 11am.

