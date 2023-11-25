Raushan Ershad seeks 3 nomination forms, including her own: Chunnu

Politics

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 06:01 pm

Raushan Ershad seeks 3 nomination forms, including her own: Chunnu

He reiterated that the Jatiya Party stands united under the leadership of GM Quader

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 06:01 pm
File Photo of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu
File Photo of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu said the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad contacted him yesterday and requested three nomination forms for herself, her son Saad Ershad, and Dr KR Islam. 

"Once her representatives arrive today, we will provide the nomination forms as requested," Chunnu said while talking to reporters at the interview of the nomination seekers from Barishal, Khulna and Sylhet divisions at the party chairman's Banani office on Saturday (25 November).

Mentioning that they would promptly send Raushan the nomination forms if she asks, the JaPa leader said, "If required, I will personally deliver it to her." 

He reiterated that the Jatiya Party stands united under the leadership of GM Quader and said there are no conflicts in the party.

Responding to another query, the Jatiya Party secretary general said, "We are determined to contest in all 300 constituencies. Each political party has its unique approach, and we are steadfastly following our own strategy. 

"Our nomination decisions will prioritise individuals based on their longstanding contributions to the party, their local popularity, their dedication to the nation, and their commitment to the people."

He expressed hope that the party will release the final list of candidates by 27 November. 

The sale of party nomination forms has concluded officially, he said, adding that candidates unable to collect forms due to various circumstances can collect forms with approval from the party chairman.

Earlier in the day, candidate interviews for Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions were held presided over by Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

