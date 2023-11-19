Raushan meets President, calls for dialogue with all political parties

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 04:50 pm

File photo
File photo

Leader of Opposition in the Parliament and Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chief Patron Raushan Ershad during a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin today called for holding dialogue with all the political parties.

"Raushan Ershad asked if the president could hold a dialogue with the political parties opposing the election schedule. The president said that he will talk to the prime minister about the matter," former secretary general of the JaPa and opposition chief whip in parliament Mashiur Rahman Ranga told The Business Standard (TBS) after the meeting on Sunday (19 November).

Ranga, who was also present at the meeting, said Raushan Ershad also requested that the schedule for the upcoming national election be changed.

"Raushan Ershad has given her opinion in favour of holding elections as per the constitution otherwise there might be a constitutional crisis in the country," Ranga said.

"Raushan Ershad went to Bangabhaban not to discuss the election but to inquire about the president's health. There was a talk about the election. But it was not a formal discussion," he added.

JaPa is ready to cooperate for holding elections on time, Ranga added.

"The president said that he hoped that the government and the Election Commission would ensure free, fair and peaceful elections on time," he said.

The meeting started at around 12pm in Bangabhaban.

At that time, other party leaders including Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad Saad, MP and Roshan Ara Mannan were present.

Raushan Ershad's spokesperson Kazi Md Mamunur Rashid also accompanied them.

Earlier, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader went to Bangabhaban on Tuesday (14 November) and met the president.

The Election Commission received two letters on 18 November– one from GM Quader and another from Raushan Ershad – contradicting each other regarding the party's participation in the AL-led electoral alliance for the next parliamentary election.

The letter, which is purportedly from Raushan Ershad, wife of the party's founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad, reads, "We will go to the elections in an alliance with the Awami League. But we will make our decisions independently after the polls."

The letter was signed in the name of Raushan Ersahd, mentioning her as the "leader of the opposition in parliament", a position she currently holds.

The other letter, which was from GM Quader, brother of Ershad, was signed by the party's secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu made no mention of any alliance. "The symbols and candidate nominations for the upcoming elections will be decided by our party chairman Golam Mohammad Quader," it reads.

The 12th national election will be held on 7 January.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the election schedule in an address to the nation on 15 November.

As per the announced schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is 30 November.

Nomination papers will be scritinised from 1-4 December.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 17 December.

Allotment of symbols will be done on 18 December.

The election campaign will continue from 18 December to 5 January.

