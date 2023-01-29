Rajshahi will turn into militant sanctuary, if BNP returns to power: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP will create 10 more 'Bangla Bhai', if they get the chance again and turn the Rajshahi region into a sanctuary for militancy.

"BNP would create 10 'Bangla Bhai', if they get the scope again. But the countrymen would not let them to do it," he told the AL's public rally at Madrasha ground here. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally as the chief guest.

Hasan said 'Bangla Bhai', a notorious militant, was created in Rajshahi when BNP was in power and the BNP leaders welcomed him. But now, the scenario of Rajshahi district and division has been changed due to the vast development in the last 14 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter has established good governance in the district like in other parts of the country. Rajsahi city has become most beautiful and clean city under the leadership of the Premier and the mayor of the city, he added.

Responding to a comment of BNP leaders, the minister said their leader Tarique Rahman fled and is now staying in England. BNP had set a toll system on people through creating 'Hawa Bhaban' and 'Khoab Bhaban' for entertainment when the party was in power, said Hasan.

He said if people are asked the name of the biggest thief of Hawa Bhabhan, they will say the name of Tarique Rahman. Besides, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is saying that Tarique will return home and will be the premier of the country if they come in power, he added.

"For this, the countrymen would not give them (BNP) the chance again," he said.

Hasan said the Rajshahi city has turned into a sea of people to hear the speech of Jananethri Sheikh Hasina. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and national leaders had spoken here and for this, "we are holding the rally in the ground," he added.

Earlier, he said, BNP held rallies and they brought blankets and food items in the venue. In fact, that was a picnic, not a rally, he added.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members and Rajshahi city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Litan, Jahangir Kabir Nanank, Abdur Rahman and central and local leaders addressed the rally with AL Rajshahi city unit acting president Mohammad Al Kamal in the chair.