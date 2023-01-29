Rajshahi will turn into militant sanctuary, if BNP returns to power: Hasan

Politics

BSS
29 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

Rajshahi will turn into militant sanctuary, if BNP returns to power: Hasan

BSS
29 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Rajshahi will turn into militant sanctuary, if BNP returns to power: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP will create 10 more 'Bangla Bhai', if they get the chance again and turn the Rajshahi region into a sanctuary for militancy.

"BNP would create 10 'Bangla Bhai', if they get the scope again. But the countrymen would not let them to do it," he told the AL's public rally at Madrasha ground here. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally as the chief guest.

Hasan said 'Bangla Bhai', a notorious militant, was created in Rajshahi when BNP was in power and the BNP leaders welcomed him. But now, the scenario of Rajshahi district and division has been changed due to the vast development in the last 14 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter has established good governance in the district like in other parts of the country. Rajsahi city has become most beautiful and clean city under the leadership of the Premier and the mayor of the city, he added.

Responding to a comment of BNP leaders, the minister said their leader Tarique Rahman fled and is now staying in England. BNP had set a toll system on people through creating 'Hawa Bhaban' and 'Khoab Bhaban' for entertainment when the party was in power, said Hasan.

He said if people are asked the name of the biggest thief of Hawa Bhabhan, they will say the name of Tarique Rahman. Besides, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is saying that Tarique will return home and will be the premier of the country if they come in power, he added.

"For this, the countrymen would not give them (BNP) the chance again," he said.

Hasan said the Rajshahi city has turned into a sea of people to hear the speech of Jananethri Sheikh Hasina. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and national leaders had spoken here and for this, "we are holding the rally in the ground," he added.

Earlier, he said, BNP held rallies and they brought blankets and food items in the venue. In fact, that was a picnic, not a rally, he added.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members and Rajshahi city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Litan, Jahangir Kabir Nanank, Abdur Rahman and central and local leaders addressed the rally with AL Rajshahi city unit acting president Mohammad Al Kamal in the chair.

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund