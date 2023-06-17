Rajshahi city polls: Tk30 lakh in fines collected for traffic rules violations 

Politics

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 04:36 pm

Related News

Rajshahi city polls: Tk30 lakh in fines collected for traffic rules violations 

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 04:36 pm
Representational Image. File photo
Representational Image. File photo

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police imposed over Tk30 lakh in fines on vehicles violating traffic rules at various "special checkposts".

The special checkposts were set up to prevent untoward situations on roads ahead of the Rajshahi City Corporation elections.

The law enforcement conducted the initiative under the directives of the Election Commission, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan told The Business Standard on Saturday (17 June). 

He said such initiatives have been taken to keep the city's election environment peaceful.

Polling will be held in Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations on 21 June.

The traffic division of the Rajshahi police set up the checkposts, which will be in place for 24 days from 23 May to 16 June. 

Under the Road Transport Act 2018, a total of 898 motor vehicles were seized and 2,401 cases filed. At this time, Tk30,96,150 was collected in fines. 

About 1, 985 cases were filed against auto-rickshaws and 412 against motorcycles. 

Earlier, on the occasion of the Khulna and Barisal city polls, similar checkposts had been set up. 

At the time, the Khulna Metropolitan Police fined Tk90 lakh for various motor vehicles while Barisal collected over Tk30 lakh in fines.

Top News

Rajshahi city polls / fine / Traffic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

4h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

9h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

9h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

21h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000