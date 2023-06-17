Rajshahi city polls: Tk30 lakh in fines collected for traffic rules violations 

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police imposed over Tk30 lakh in fines on vehicles violating traffic rules at various "special checkposts".

The special checkposts were set up to prevent untoward situations on roads ahead of the Rajshahi City Corporation elections.

The law enforcement conducted the initiative under the directives of the Election Commission, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan told The Business Standard on Saturday (17 June).

He said such initiatives have been taken to keep the city's election environment peaceful.

Polling will be held in Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations on 21 June.

The traffic division of the Rajshahi police set up the checkposts, which will be in place for 24 days from 23 May to 16 June.

Under the Road Transport Act 2018, a total of 898 motor vehicles were seized and 2,401 cases filed. At this time, Tk30,96,150 was collected in fines.

About 1, 985 cases were filed against auto-rickshaws and 412 against motorcycles.

Earlier, on the occasion of the Khulna and Barisal city polls, similar checkposts had been set up.

At the time, the Khulna Metropolitan Police fined Tk90 lakh for various motor vehicles while Barisal collected over Tk30 lakh in fines.