Rajshahi city polls: Police impose ban on vehicular movement 

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 05:54 pm

File photo
File photo

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police has imposed a ban on vehicular movement in specific areas ahead of the city polls slated to be held on Wednesday (21 June).

The ban will become effective from 12:00am today, according to a notice signed by RMP Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman.

The restriction will continue till 12:00am on 21 June, the notice said.

Besides, motorcycle movement has been barred since 19 June midnight till 12:00am on 22 June.

However, this restriction can be relaxed in case of contesting candidates, their election agents, subject to permission of the concerned returning officer, the notice furthered.

Commissioner Anisur Rahman said five-tier security measures have been taken for making the tomorrow's polls free, fair, participatory, peaceful and acceptable to all as around 4,500 law enforcers will work to maintain law and order, reports the BSS.

Around 3,500 members of police, 400 personnel of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 200 of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 1,860 of Ansar will discharge election duties.

"We are adamant to take drastic action against any sorts of wrong-doers in polling centres," said Commissioner Rahman.

Election to the Rajshahi City Corporation is going to be held on Wednesday for the seventh time since its establishment in 1987.

For the first time in RCC's history, elections will be held in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in all the 155 centres. There will also be close circuit cameras in each of the centres.

The Regional Election Office adopted all sorts of necessary preparations in coordination with all the authorities concerned, including law enforcing agencies, to make the election successful.

It imparted training to 155 presiding officers, 1,153 assistance presiding officers and 3,459 polling officers.

There are 3,51,982 voters to exercise their right of franchise in EVM in 1,153 rooms of 155 polling centres in 30 wards from 8am to 4pm.

Returning Officer Delwar Hossain said a total of 161 candidates remained in the election race. Of them, three for mayor, 112 for general councillors in 30 wards and 46 for 10 reserved seats for women councillors.

The mayoral candidates are Bangladesh Awami League nominated and former mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton (Boat), Jatiya Party candidate Saiful Islam Swapan (Plough) and Jaker Party Latif Anwar (Rose).

