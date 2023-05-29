Ex-mayor Liton's assets double, income increases fourfold in 5 years

Politics

Bulbul Habib
29 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:58 pm

Related News

Ex-mayor Liton's assets double, income increases fourfold in 5 years

Bulbul Habib
29 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:58 pm
Ex-mayor Liton&#039;s assets double, income increases fourfold in 5 years

Awami League's mayoral candidate for the upcoming Rajshahi city polls, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, who is vying for his second consecutive term as the city's mayor, has had his assets more than doubled and annual income quadrupled over the past five years.

According to the affidavit submitted to the returning officer's office, Liton's movable assets now amount to Tk4,17,62,899, which was Tk1,75,67,270 in 2018. His annual income now stands at Tk2,98,10,000, up from Tk78,32,208 five years ago.

Liton currently holds deposits of Tk2,84,91,800 in banks and financial institutions, a substantial increase from Tk1,38,53,408 before the last city polls. Additionally, he has invested Tk40,85,000 in the stock market, which was nonexistent five years ago.

In terms of property, Liton now owns 4.63 acres of arable land compared to 1.63 acres in 2018. He has fish farms valued at Tk70,12,190, generating an income of Tk2.42 crore, a twelvefold increase from Tk20 lakh in 2018.

Liton's wife Shahin Akter earns Tk1.69 crore from her business and Tk1.40 crore from fish farming, as per the affidavit.

Rajshahi City Awami League Joint General Secretary Ahsanul Haque Pintu explained that Liton's increased wealth and annual income can be attributed to his inheritance of family property.

Liton has mentioned Tk7,02,237 in cash in his affidavit.

Analysing the affidavits of all four mayoral candidates, it was found that Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated candidate Murshid Alam Farooqui tops in terms of cash. Murshid mentioned himself as a religious speaker and tutor, hiding his job as a Qawmi madrasa teacher in the city's Kajla area.

Murshid Alam, however, mentioned his annual income as Tk3,30,000, raising questions about the source of his Tk12 lakh in cash.

Jatiya Party nominated candidate Saiful Islam Swapan has mentioned seasonal business as his profession, with Tk3 lakh annual income. He has Tk3 lakh in cash and deposits of Tk50,000 in financial institutions.

Zaker Party nominated candidate Latif Anwar, who is a lawyer, mentioned Tk3 lakh as his annual income and has Tk1 lakh in cash.

Polls to the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will take place with the use of EVMs on 21 June. In total, 352,157 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this year's polls.

Top News

Rajshahi City Corporation / City polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

10h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

11h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

3h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

5h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

6h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration