Ex-mayor Liton's assets double, income increases fourfold in 5 years

Awami League's mayoral candidate for the upcoming Rajshahi city polls, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, who is vying for his second consecutive term as the city's mayor, has had his assets more than doubled and annual income quadrupled over the past five years.

According to the affidavit submitted to the returning officer's office, Liton's movable assets now amount to Tk4,17,62,899, which was Tk1,75,67,270 in 2018. His annual income now stands at Tk2,98,10,000, up from Tk78,32,208 five years ago.

Liton currently holds deposits of Tk2,84,91,800 in banks and financial institutions, a substantial increase from Tk1,38,53,408 before the last city polls. Additionally, he has invested Tk40,85,000 in the stock market, which was nonexistent five years ago.

In terms of property, Liton now owns 4.63 acres of arable land compared to 1.63 acres in 2018. He has fish farms valued at Tk70,12,190, generating an income of Tk2.42 crore, a twelvefold increase from Tk20 lakh in 2018.

Liton's wife Shahin Akter earns Tk1.69 crore from her business and Tk1.40 crore from fish farming, as per the affidavit.

Rajshahi City Awami League Joint General Secretary Ahsanul Haque Pintu explained that Liton's increased wealth and annual income can be attributed to his inheritance of family property.

Liton has mentioned Tk7,02,237 in cash in his affidavit.

Analysing the affidavits of all four mayoral candidates, it was found that Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated candidate Murshid Alam Farooqui tops in terms of cash. Murshid mentioned himself as a religious speaker and tutor, hiding his job as a Qawmi madrasa teacher in the city's Kajla area.

Murshid Alam, however, mentioned his annual income as Tk3,30,000, raising questions about the source of his Tk12 lakh in cash.

Jatiya Party nominated candidate Saiful Islam Swapan has mentioned seasonal business as his profession, with Tk3 lakh annual income. He has Tk3 lakh in cash and deposits of Tk50,000 in financial institutions.

Zaker Party nominated candidate Latif Anwar, who is a lawyer, mentioned Tk3 lakh as his annual income and has Tk1 lakh in cash.

Polls to the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will take place with the use of EVMs on 21 June. In total, 352,157 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this year's polls.