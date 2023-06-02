Rajshahi city covered in laminated posters defying HC ban

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 09:30 pm

Rajshahi city covered in laminated posters defying HC ban

Despite a ban by the High Court, councillor candidates for the Rajshahi City Corporation elections are using laminated posters extensively as part of their campaign.

When asked about the HC order, most of the councillor aspirants claimed to be unaware of such restrictions.

Md Kamruzzaman, who is running for the councillor post in ward no 5, has printed 10,000 posters, with 3,000 of them being laminated. When informed about the HC ban, Kamruzzaman expressed ignorance, arguing that laminated posters are not easily identifiable.

Another councillor candidate from ward no 9, Rassel Zaman, stated that he had used laminated posters last year as well and was unaware of the HC ban.

Swagotom Naskar, the owner of Welcome Offset Process and Printing Press in Rajshahi's New Market, mentioned that the cost of 1,000 black and white normal posters ranges from Tk3,000 to Tk3,500. However, if poster lamination is included, the cost per thousand pieces rises to Tk8,000 to Tk8,500.

In another violation of the election code of conduct, Maulana Murshadi Alam, a candidate from the Islami Andolan Bangladesh party, staged a showdown with microbuses, motorcycles, and small vehicles after being allotted the party symbol.

When contacted, Murshid Alam, the candidate from Islami Andolan Bangladesh, claimed to be unaware of the matter and requested to speak with the party spokesperson.

Tarif Ahmed, the spokesman for the Islamic Movement, stated that after receiving the party symbol, they arrived at their office with a microbus and a few motorcycles.

