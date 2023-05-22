Rajshahi BNP leader sued for making 'death threat' to PM

A case has been filed against Rajshahi district BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand for making a "death threat" to Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

Local Awami League leader Abul Kalam Azad filed the case with Puthia Police Station on Sunday night.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajshahi Range) Abdul Baten said a case has been filed with Puthia Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused Abu Sayeed Chand, he added.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Abu Sayeed Chand threatened the prime minister at a public rally of metropolitan and district BNP at Shibpur High School ground in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi as part of the central announced programme.

"No more 27-point or 10-point demand, just one point now – send Sheikh Hasina to the grave! We will do whatever is necessary to get Sheikh Hasina to resign," he said.

Meanwhile, a video of the threat went viral on social media, triggering a storm of protests among Awami League leaders and supporters.