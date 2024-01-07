Rajshahi-2: Three-time MP Fazle Hasan Badsha loses to independent candidate Shafikur

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:59 pm

A file photo of Fazle Hossain Badsha. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Fazle Hossain Badsha. Photo: Collected

Fazle Hossain Badsha, general secretary of Workers Party and boat symbol candidate for Rajshahi-2 constituency, lost to independent candidate Shafikur Rahman Badsha.

According to the results from the returning officer's office, independent candidate Shafikur Rahman Badsha secured 54,906 votes with scissor symbol while his nearest competitor Fazle Hossain Badsha obtained 31,466 votes under boat symbol.

Locals said the local Awami League did not support Fazle Hossain Badsha despite he was running with the boat symbol. From the very beginning, local AL supporters actively campaigned for the independent candidate, Shafikur Rahman Badsha.

Fazle Hossain Badsha has served as a Member of Parliament for three consecutive terms since 2008 under the boat symbol. On the other hand, Shafikur Rahman Badsha, senior vice president of Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League, contested in the national election as an independent candidate for the first time.

