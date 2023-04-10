RAB involved in unconstitutional acts on behalf of government: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam has said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is carrying out unconstitutional acts on behalf of the government.

"RAB is a state agency, subservient to the government. Whoever talks [against the government] is made to shut up. This is why we asked to hold elections under a caretaker government with resignation of the current government and to form a commission to investigate RAB's extrajudicial crimes," Fakhrul said while talking to reporters at a hospital in the city's Rampura area on Monday (10 April).

He made the remarks in reference to the arrest of Nafiz Mohammad Alam, who was interviewed by German media Deutsche Welle on the extrajudicial killings of RAB.

Nafiz was detained by police from the capital's Bashundhara residential area on Sunday night over a case filed against him in 2017 in Uttara for being involved with teen gangs.

Fakhrul went to the hospital to visit Natore Sadar Upazila BNP general secretary Abul Hossain who was critically injured in Natore by ruling party activists while observing the party's sit-in programme on 8 April.

"On 8 April, when BNP leaders and workers based in Natore went to participate in the party's programme, they were attacked by men from the Awami League and Jubo League," he said.

They tried to hack Abul Hossain to death, he alleged.

Describing the Election Commission's plan to hold elections to five city corporations by June this year as a trap by the government Fakhrul said the BNP will not be lured into the plot.

Asked whether BNP would participate in the city polls, Fakhrul said, "We are not walking into any traps. This time, the people will not step into any trap, nor will the BNP."

"We have clearly said if they [Awami League] do not bring provisions of a caretaker government, and if they do not resign, then there will be no election in this country," he further said.