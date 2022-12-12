Quarter-final with BNP over, now time for semi-final: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that quarter-final with BNP is over, now semi-final will be held and the final game will be held during the national election.

"It is not possible to come to power or earn the trust of people by burning them to death. BNP has been known for its terrorist activities or looting," he said.



Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remark while addressing the Chuadanga district Awami League Council at the town football ground in the district town.



Referring to the forex reserve issue, the Awami League leader said Tarique Rahman remained absconding after looting money from the country and sending it abroad. "How can they talk about the forex reserves? The country has sufficient reserves," he assured.



After seven years, the triennial conference of Chuadanga district Awami League is being held today (Monday) at the town football ground of the district with more than 50,000 people joining it.



Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah announced the opening of the council around 11 am while Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present as chief guest joining the event virtually.