Quader’s remark on BNP amassing arms a new conspiracy: Fakhrul

Obaidul Quader's statement that BNP is stockpiling firearms in bordering areas is a new conspiracy of the ruling party against the opposition, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

"The Awami League general secretary claimed that the BNP is collecting weapons at the border with the intention of creating anarchy in the country. He made these statements at a time when people of the nation are united against the government. It is a new conspiracy of the ruling party against the opposition leaders and activists," Fakhrul said while speaking at a programme at the Engineers Institution auditorium on Tuesday.

Following his [Quader] statement, if weapons are used against people, the government will be held accountable and responsible for the consequences, Fakhrul said.

Earlier today, Awami League leader Obaidul Quader claimed that they received reports that suggest the BNP are preparing to return to the path of violence.

"We are getting reports from the border that they [BNP] are receiving weapons. Chapainawabganj is the base for their arms supply. They are stockpiling firearms," Quader said without revealing the source of the reports.

"The government is orchestrating a well-planned strategy to incite violence. The Awami League rescheduled their 24 July programme to 27th, which has raised suspicions that they may be deliberately seeking confrontation with the people," he said.

The BNP leader went on to say that Awami League has indeed experienced a decline in its popularity among the public.

"We are making it clear that we do not want any conflict. Why would we resort to violence when we have the support of the people? It is those who feel isolated and want to cling to power through the use of conflict and intimidation. However, their efforts are futile, as the people have awakened, and it is evident that this illegal government must step down," he added.