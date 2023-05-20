Quader wants to know specific time of govt's fall from Fakhrul

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to disclose whether the directives of their movements to oust the government will come from London or Thakurgaon.

Pointing out at Fakhrul, he said: "If the date of when the government has to leave is known, the government can make preparations for it. Besides, it's also better to be known that whether the storm of falling of the government is coming from London or Thakurgaon."

"BNP is saying every day that the government's time is over so as the general secretary of the party, I want to know from Mirza Fakhrul when the day (fall of the government) will come. I have been hearing this for the last 10 years," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said these while addressing the first triennial national conference of Awami Olama League at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here.

The AL leader said BNP has to wage movement to bring down the government and the AL men are busy waging movement to save lives of the countrymen.

"We have to hold the peace rallies in this regard," he added.

AL General Secretary further said that the people of the country will decide when the time of this government will end.

"The people of this country will also decide who will lead this country in the future," he added.

Reminding BNP of AL's popularity, reputation, strength and dedication to work for the people, Quader said BNP would be wrong to consider Awami League a drop of morning dew on taro leaf.

The minister said BNP is involved in waging movement to overthrow the government whereas Awami League is busy holding movement to protect people's lives.

"People of the country think that Bangladesh will not lose its way if Sheikh Hasina is in power," he continued.

From a least developed country, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a developing country despite facing various difficulties.

Referring to Russia-Ukraine war and the difficult times of corona pandemic, he said:"Due to the war crisis, the price of fuel and the dollar increased so that the price of daily necessities also increases. Moreover, we have to import many products from abroad."

Reducing the import of some products will increase people's suffering, he addeed.

Despite all these things, Quader said Bangladesh remains better than other countries of the world as it has a leader like Sheikh Hasina.

He criticized a vested quarter that spread false propaganda about the pro-people leader and the Premier Sheikh Hasina.

He also lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her enormous contribution to maintain massive development spree in the country for which she is being praised in the international area.

With Bangladesh Awami Olama League Convener Dr K M Momen Siraji in the chair, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap.