Quader urges BNP to prepare for next national polls

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP to prepare for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.



"BNP should take preparations for the forthcoming parliamentary elections and standby the people," he said.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the call in a press statement here.



"We want to say that the caretaker government issue is now a matter of the past and it has been settled by the country's highest court," he said.



There is no benefit in warming up the field over this, he said, adding that instead, BNP should establish a positive trend in politics in the new year and prepare for the elections by staying beside the people.



About the poll-time non-partisan government, he said that the next national elections will be held in accordance with the constitution like in other democratic countries in the world.



Responding to the remarks of the BNP leaders that the President's dialogue is valueless as BNP did not participate in it, Quader said BNP might forget that besides them (BNP), there are more political parties in the country.



"…If the BNP does not take part, the democracy of the state and the continuity of the constitutional process will not stop. Their (BNP's) job is to challenge any attempt or achievement that is good for the government and the country," he added.



Quader further said that Mirza Fakhrul has demanded elections by handing over power to a non-partisan caretaker government. "I would like to tell Fakhrul that the national election will be held in accordance with the constitutional rules and regulations," he added.



Mentioning that BNP is afraid of elections and people, he said as BNP never respects the verdict of the people, there is the fear that this party might flee the election field.