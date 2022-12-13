Quader urges BNP not to bring out mass procession in Dhaka on 24 Dec 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged BNP not to bring out any mass processions in Dhaka on 24 December.

He made the call as the ruling party is scheduled to hold its 22nd national council on the same day at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan. 

"I am requesting BNP not to bring out its pre-announced protest rally in the capital on 24 December as Awami League is scheduled to hold its national council the same day," Obaidul Quader told reporters on Tuesday (13 December) at the party president's Dhanmondi office.

It was on 28 October when Awami League announced the date for its 22nd national council.

Meanwhile, BNP, as a part of their efforts to oust the government and press home their 10-point demand, on 10 December, announced to bring out mass processions across all divisional and metropolitan cities the same day.

"BNP's 10 December programme in Dhaka failed as the party wanted to create chaos in the name of [divisional] rallies,"  Obaidul Quader added.

