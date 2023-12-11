Quader questions EC’s neutrality for allowing BNP rally while rejecting AL’s

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has raised questions over the Election Commission's (EC) impartiality as it denied the ruling party permission for a rally in Dhaka on Human Rights Day but allowed the BNP's programmes.

Speaking at a joint meeting at Awami League's Bangabandhu Avenue office on Monday, Quader also criticised the media's role in its coverage of political parties' programmes.

"Instead of organising a grand rally on Human Rights Day at the south gate [of Baitul Mukarram], we adhered to the Election Commission's directives as it denied permission. But approval was granted to the opposition [BNP] for their event in front of the Jatiya Press Club. This unequal treatment raises concerns about fairness and justice [of the commission]," Quader said.

He went on to say, "Denying us permission while granting it to those intending to disrupt the election raises questions. I am not making accusations; I am simply posing the question to you."

Speaking about the media's role, the AL leader said, "We are not seeking anything beyond what we rightfully deserve as a political party. Fair coverage should encompass both sides, including the opposition. There should be no barriers to this principle."

Regarding nominations to aspiring candidates, the Awami League general secretary mentioned, "Not everyone can get a nomination in the election due to limited slots. This has caused disappointment for many. However, our leader [Sheikh Hasina] has given a chance for independent candidates. There is no room for internal conflict."

The joint meeting was held with the central leaders of Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan north and south units and the presidents, general secretaries of all affiliated organisations.