Quader getting fed up with BNP's position over election

UNB
12 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 09:00 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said Washington cannot interfere in any country of the world -- only in Bangladesh, it has a visa policy.

Quader was addressing a discussion meeting organised by 'Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad' in the capital's  Bangabandhu Avenue area marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh is undergoing development because there is democracy, Quader opined. "Only BNP fails to praise the development of the country," he alleged.

Quader also said Awami League takes BNP as an opponent but BNP takes AL as an enemy, which started on 21 August 2004. "Zia family members are the masterminds of all the murders and conspiracies, including 15 August and 21 August."

"BNP knows what will happen to them in the election. If there is an election at the moment, 70% of the votes of this country will be given to Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Obaidul Quader also urged the people of the country to have faith in Sheikh Hasina in any crisis or problem.

"The then army chief Ziaur Rahman made a cut or amendment to the constitution... the election will be held according to the constitution. If you want, come to the election or do whatever you want," Quader added.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

