Quader evaluates election as ‘victory of democracy and people’

Calling the 7 January election a victory of democracy and people of the country, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said voters had boycotted the BNP for rejecting the election.

"The BNP did not participate in the election but they wanted to foil the polls. BNP carried out terrorism and arson attacks to thwart the election, but the people rejected them through ballots," he said while talking to reporters at the office of Dhaka district unit of Awami League in Tejgaon this evening.

People gave massive support to Awami League through extending their support to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the Election Commissioner has already told more than 40% votes have been cast.

Calling the election a victory of democracy, he said they were most grateful to the people of Bangladesh in the 12th parliamentary election.

Through this election, the people of the whole world and Bangladesh have witnessed the victory of the people, he claimed.

Quader said the people voted for the candidates of their choice and there was no intimidation or interference in voting.

The election will strengthen the democratic progress further, he added.