Quader asks party men to take position to resist 'evil forces'

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (17 July) asked his party men to remain ready and careful and take position in every ward across the country to resist the "evil efforts".

"Be ready in every ward. Take position in your own ward. They will try to create anarchy today also. They have a subversive agenda," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting with AL city, north, south and district units at AL district office in the city's Tejgaon.



He said, "Bangladesh Awami League is a power that fought in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and unchained democracy under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

"We should utilise the power. Everyone should discharge his duty with utmost sincerity. On behalf of our leader, I am asking all of you to take position to resist the evil forces."



The AL general secretary said no compromise can be made with any evil power.

"We would not give any concession to those who oppose the spirit of liberation war. Awami League would not spare anyone," he said.



Quader said BNP-Jamaat, Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir carried out violence across the country yesterday, especially in the capital.



He said the quota reform movement is now in the hands of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir instead of the general students, and that BNP, Jamaat, Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir were trying to transform the quota movement into a movement to topple the government.



He said, "There have been attacks and threats on our existence. We have to face it."



Quader said Awami League would not go for any compromise with evil forces and will not spare anti-liberation forces.



The AL general secretary urged protesting students to have patience till the court verdict and act responsibly.

