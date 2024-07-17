Quader asks party men to take position to resist 'evil forces'

Politics

BSS
17 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 05:12 pm

Related News

Quader asks party men to take position to resist 'evil forces'

BSS
17 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 05:12 pm
Obaidul Quader speaking at a press conference. Photo: Facebook.
Obaidul Quader speaking at a press conference. Photo: Facebook.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (17 July) asked his party men to remain ready and careful and take position in every ward across the country to resist the "evil efforts".

"Be ready in every ward. Take position in your own ward. They will try to create anarchy today also. They have a subversive agenda," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting with AL city, north, south and district units at AL district office in the city's Tejgaon.
 
He said, "Bangladesh Awami League is a power that fought in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and unchained democracy under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

"We should utilise the power. Everyone should discharge his duty with utmost sincerity. On behalf of our leader, I am asking all of you to take position to resist the evil forces."   
 
The AL general secretary said no compromise can be made with any evil power. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We would not give any concession to those who oppose the spirit of liberation war. Awami League would not spare anyone," he said.
 
Quader said BNP-Jamaat, Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir carried out violence across the country yesterday, especially in the capital.
 
He said the quota reform movement is now in the hands of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir instead of the general students, and that BNP, Jamaat, Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir were trying to transform the quota movement into a movement to topple the government.
 
He said, "There have been attacks and threats on our existence. We have to face it."
 
Quader said Awami League would not go for any compromise with evil forces and will not spare anti-liberation forces.
 
The AL general secretary urged protesting students to have patience till the court verdict and act responsibly.
 

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

9m | Videos
The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

2h | Videos
There is an Iranian plan to kill Donald Trump

There is an Iranian plan to kill Donald Trump

1h | Videos
Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

3h | Videos