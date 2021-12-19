Quader asks BNP to return to healthy politics

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP to return to the proper and healthy track of politics upholding the spirit of the Liberation War.



"The whole nation simultaneously celebrated the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 'Mujib Year' with festivity," he said in a statement.



On such an auspicious occasion, Quader said, as a political party, the BNP was involved in anti-liberation activities without giving any positive political programme before the country's future generation, which is a matter of shame.



He said the Bangalee nation, in the spirit of the Liberation War, is now moving towards the fulfillment of Bangabandhu's dream under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Once Bangladesh was not able to undertake any project without foreign loan, but it showed its ability before the world by implementing mega projects like the Padma Bridge with its own funds due to the bold leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said.



He said while Bangladesh is being lauded across the world because of its progress, the BNP leaders continue their mischievous efforts to confuse the nation by making negative statements.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders did not see the numerous milestones of development achieved in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Like the anti-national and anti-state forces, they cannot tolerate the progress of Bangladesh, he said.

Due to political narrowness, the BNP is worried by the progress achieved under the leadership of the ruling Awami League, he said, adding: "They (BNP leaders) consider the success of the country as their defeat. Even they do not have the courage to accept the truth".

The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir did not find any achievement of the country in the 50 years of independence.

"We can understand the reason of this failure of Mirza Fakhrul. The country's people know the anti-liberation forces who joined the Pakistani force during the 1971 Liberation War and carried out genocide, rape and looting on the people of this country," he said.

The AL general secretary said after the country's independence, the defeated forces were involved in intrigues to return to the state of Pakistan but their efforts went in vain today.

By killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August, 1975, a deep conspiracy was started under the leadership of dictator Ziaur Rahman-Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad to run Bangladesh following Pakistani ideology but this conspiracy fell flat under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, Quader said.

He said the frustration of the BNP, which has the inheritance of the anti-liberation forces and is the patron of war criminals of 1971, and its leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam, is the main obstacle to the development of the path of democratic politics in Bangladesh.

The road transport and bridges minister said the BNP leaders drove to Sylhet on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, but they did not find the fertile green coverage and the changed and developed localities on both sides of this wide highway.

He said the BNP leaders did not see the country's achievements like Padma Bridge, metrorail, Karnaphuli tunnel, nuclear power plant, Bangabandhu satellite, submarine cable, LNG terminal, state-of-the-art expressways of four-lane and eight-lane, new highways and bridges, new rail communication network, flyovers, elevated expressways, free textbook, stipends and scholarship distribution among students, poverty alleviation under social security programmes, and distribution of land and houses among homeless people.

Quader said the BNP leaders also did not notice the numerous milestone achievements those took place in the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.