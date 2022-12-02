Quader asks BNP to hold its Dec 10 rally peacefully

BSS
02 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 08:04 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP to hold its rally peacefully in Dhaka city on December 10 next, cautioning that if the party creates any chaos in the name of rally, it will be given a befitting reply. 

"If any disorder or violence is created and terrorist acts are conducted in the name of rally, the AL leaders and workers along with the people will give them a befitting reply," he told the joint conference of Dhaka North and South City units of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Suhrawardy Udyan here.

 Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said it is reported that the BNP has deployed militants and gunmen at the field level. "We are informed that money is coming in sacks from Dubai," he added.

Issuing a fresh warning that there would be games in this December and the next general elections as well, he said: "You (BNP) must hold the rally in an organised way; no chaos will be allowed. But time will say whether if we will conduct counter attack or not". 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said a BRTC bus was burnt in the city's Motijheel area yesterday and they (BNP terrorists) are signaling that they are coming back.

He urged the leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliated organisations to remain alert to this end.

About the allegation of Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain that the government is siphoning off money abroad, the AL general secretary said Dr Kamal is a mysterious person of politics.

When Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested by the Pakistani forces in 1971, Kamal Hossain got down from the car in front of the Intercontinental Hotel and entered it, he said.

"He (Kamal) was not traced after that. We got news that he went to Pakistan and escaped to Pakistan. You later became the Foreign Minister of the government by the grace of Bangabandhu. Today Kamal Hossain talks about money laundering," Quader said.

Blaming that Kamal Hossain whitened black money, the AL general secretary said the Gonoforum president himself siphoned off money and also laundered a huge amount of money through his Jewish son-in-law.

"The people of the country want to know how much money you (Kamal) laundered," he added.

He said Dr Kamal himself evaded tax and is now talking much by insulting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Mr Kamal Hossain, we knew that you always have a visa in your pocket. Journalists also know that. He suddenly went abroad without even informing his party men," Quader said.

AL presidium members Adv Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary BM Mozammel Haque, office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and its general secretary SM Mannan Kochi, and Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mohammad Mannafi and its general secretary Humayun Kabir were, others were, present.

BCL president Al Nahian Khan Joy inaugurated the conference while its general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee spoke as main discussant.

