Quader asks AL men to remain alert against BNP's rumours

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the AL is not a dew drop on an arum leaf that will fall with a little touch, rather the root of the party has reached deep into the soil of this country.

Addressing a brief rally organised in the capital this afternoon on the premises of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), marking the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League, he also said the BNP is threatening the government that it will wage a movement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We clearly want to say that the source of our strength is the people of Bangladesh. The Awami League is not a dew drop on an arum leaf, which will fall with a little jolt."

Criticising the BNP, the AL general secretary said the people were not with the BNP in the past and will not be with the party in the future too.

Vowing that the Awami League is not a party to bow down (to anyone), he said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the judiciary are independent, and if an individual commits offences, he or she will be brought to justice.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the courage to bring offenders to justice.

He said it should be mulled whether the plot going on today is to remove the Awami League or not.

If any party resorts to arson attacks and the politics of killing in the name of movement, the AL is ready to resist it on the streets, the road transport and bridges minister said.

Urging AL men to remain alert against rumours, he said: "Remain alert and be careful. BNP is spreading rumours against the Awami League….they (BNP) are plotting to show the Awami League as a corrupt party by spreading rumours."

Later, Obaidul Quader formally inaugurated the procession. The procession started from the premises of the IEB and ended reaching the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi-32 after parading Shahbagh, Elephant Road and Mirpur Road.