Quader agreeing with EU on participatory election is nothing but hypocrisy: Rizvi

"They [European Union] did not only talk about elections with the participation of Awami League but also of all political parties. So how can AL agree with the EU?” Rizvi said.

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's statement that he agrees with the European Union over wanting a participatory national election in Bangladesh was nothing but hypocrisy, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (30 November). 

"However, they [European Union] did not only talk about elections with the participation of Awami League but also of all political parties. So how can AL agree with the EU?" Rizvi said during a virtual press conference.

In a meeting with the chief election commissioner on Wednesday, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said the EU hoped to see a "democratic, credible, peaceful, and participatory election".

Regarding Whiteley's comment, Quader said in a press conference today, "We agree with them [EU]. We also want what the European Union has said about the elections."

At his virtual conference, Rizvi also said the AL was "pushing people into the abyss to hold on to power."

"They do not care about the aspirations of the people of the country or anything at the international level."

The BNP leader further said, "The AL government has taken its authoritarian rule to such a level that even if one utters a word against the government, they will either be in jail for a long time or will disappear forever or their body will be lying in the canal."

