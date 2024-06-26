Publish list of loan defaulters, bank looters: AL MP Nasim

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 06:32 pm

He expressed hope that the relevant agencies will act appropriately and take action against the corrupt before animals expose them

A file photo of Dhaka-8 MP AFM Bahauddin Nasim. Photo: BSS
Ruling Awami League lawmaker AFM Bahauddin Nasim has asked the government to publish the list of loan defaulters, bill defaulters and bank looters.

Speaking at the general discussion of the parliament's budget session today (26 June), the Dhaka-8 MP said, "It is the need of the hour to present the list of bill defaulters, loan defaulters, and bank looters before the nation."

Mentioning that currently defaulted loans amount to Tk1.5 lakh crore, he expressed apprehension that the actual amount of defaulted loans is likely to be several times higher. 

"These bill defaulters and loan defaulters are eroding the country's economy. It is imperative to protect the country's economy by bringing them to book through quickly enacting a special law, forming a special task force," he added.

Regarding the corrupt individuals, Nasim mentioned that a goat exposed the corruption of a high-ranking government official. 

He expressed hope that the relevant agencies will act appropriately and take action against the corrupt before such animals expose them.

He added that while politicians are trying to build a prosperous country, these officials are undermining the government's achievements.

"After a person of any agency is identified as corrupt, that agency or its affiliated association often assumes full responsibility by issuing statements defending the individual. This is not expected," he said.

Nasim went on to say Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a policy of zero tolerance against corruption, and everyone should come forward to support its implementation.

