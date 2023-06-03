Proposed national budget for FY24 aimed at overcoming ongoing crisis: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the proposed budget for the FY2023-24 is designed to steer the nation out of the ongoing economic crisis.

Quader mentioned ongoing conflicts and instability in many regions of the world and highlighted the food crisis in many countries including Somalia while addressing a press conference at the party's head office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Saturday (3 June).

He commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her exceptional leadership amidst the tumultuous global circumstances. Quader expressed confidence that the proposed budget would serve as a turning point to address the challenges at hand.

Quader acknowledged the widespread suffering caused by soaring prices of essential commodities across the world. He assured the people that the government is diligently working to mitigate their hardships and stabilise commodity prices.

Quader criticised the BNP's assessment of the budget, questioning how a party that presided over an economy riddled with corruption could label this budget as "looted." He urged the party to reflect on its own track record and emphasised the significant progress made under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader also defended the government's efforts in managing the crisis, dismissing claims made by BNP leaders that painted a bleak picture of the nation. While acknowledging political differences, he criticised the threats made against public safety and development activities by the opposition.

Furthermore, Quader highlighted the international recognition and praise received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership, contrasting it with BNP's failure to acknowledge these achievements.

He criticised the opposition's tendency to criticise the government without offering constructive suggestions, adding that the politics of the opposition in Bangladesh is of a "rare" breed when compared to the rest of the world.

Addressing the criticism surrounding the budget, Quader clarified that this year's budget is aimed to transform negativity into positivity and prioritise the welfare of the common people.

Today's press conference was attended by many senior Awami League leaders, including the party's Presidium Member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday (1 June) unveiled the Tk761,785-crore proposed national budget for the financial year of 2023-2024 in the parliament.