Problem over BNP's rally venue will be resolved soon: Quader

Politics

BSS
06 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 07:02 pm

Problem over BNP's rally venue will be resolved soon: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the problems over fixing the venue of BNP's rally on December 10 in the capital will be resolved soon.

"None want any chaos in the country. The problem created over fixing BNP's rally venue will be resolved soon," he said while replying to journalists at his Secretariat office.

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma paid a courtesy call on the minister at his office.

Quader said neither AL nor the government wants any chaos or disorder. But if BNP wants to create panic or resorts to chaos, they will face a befitting reply, he added.

About his meeting with the Indian high commissioner, he said they discussed various issues including road connectivity, progress of different projects and the Teesta river.

He said the Indian envoy assured him of making his utmost efforts and he will discuss the matter with their Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The problem is getting permission from the concerned state of their country, Quader said, citing Verma's comment.

He said they also talked about the parliamentary elections of Bangladesh.

