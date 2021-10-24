Pro-AL syndicate behind rise in commodity prices: BNP

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain says that a syndicate of pro-Awami League traders is behind the price rise of daily essentials.

He said the government is not taking any steps to control the price hike, only to give these traders an opportunity.

He made the observation at a human chain organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP in front of the National Press Club on Sunday to protest communal violence and rising commodity prices.

Mosharraf Hossain said, "The price of daily necessities is increasing day by day. Instead of controlling the price hike, the government is encouraging the pro-Awami League syndicate to keep prices up. As a result, the price of all kinds of daily necessities, starting from rice to pulses, is increasing day by day. The government is not able to take any action because this government is not elected by the people. So, this government takes no responsibility for the people of this country."

"Today, the people have only one demand: the next election must be fair, neutral, and with the participation of all parties. To hold such an election, the Sheikh Hasina-led government has to be toppled and a non-partisan neutral government has to be established," he added.

He said those arrested in connection with the attack on puja mandaps and temples in different parts of the country are pro-government people.

Mosharraf said, "The government is conspiring at a time when a tense situation is prevailing in the country. The Holy Quran was placed at a puja mandap, and the OC of a police station was showing that to people. Later, it went viral on Facebook. This shows they are making this propaganda on behalf of this government. You have already heard that those who have been arrested are pro-government people. The government wants to create anarchy in Bangladesh by destroying communal harmony in order to divert people's attention from the protest movements of the coming days."

Dhaka North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman presided over the programme conducted by Dhaka North BNP General Secretary Aminul Islam. The human chain was also addressed by Dhaka South BNP Convener Abdus Salam, BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, BNP leaders Nazim Uddin Alam, Azizul Bari Helal, and Juba Dal President Saiful Islam Nirob.