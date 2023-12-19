Printing ballot papers with party symbols underway: EC

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 04:59 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

Ballot papers with symbols of political parties are being printed in three government presses, Election Commission (EC) Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said today.

Speaking to reporters at his office in Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaban this afternoon (19 December), he said, "We want to complete the ballot paper printing by 31 December."

The Bangladesh Government Press has three government presses, where ballot papers are being printed in full swing, he said.

However, the ballots will be printed at last for about 40 constituencies where there are cases or pending cases against candidates, he added.

"The party symbols were allotted on Monday. We [the EC] have received the candidate list for 300 seats. Accordingly, our ballot paper printing activities with symbols have already begun," said Ashok.

Regarding the budget allocated for printing, Ashok Kumar said about Tk33 crore has been spent so far. 

Stating that there is no specific budget for these activities, he said, "As per the BG Press's demand, Tk33 crore has been given initially for their purchase of paper. Ballot papers will be printed according to the number of voters."

He also said the ballot papers will be sent from district to district from 25 December. 

EC decides to dispatch ballot papers on 7 Jan morning

The papers would reach the returning officer of each district in advance as a lot more has to be done as per due process on the polling day, he added.

Regarding the issue of the ballot papers being delivered with security, Ashok further said,  "Security is the responsibility of our security forces. We have asked them to provide security. The ballot papers will be sent to the returning officer's office with security."

Earlier on 18 December, the EC decided to send ballot papers to polling centers on the morning of the election day slated for 7 January.

It outlined security arrangements for the transportation and distribution of essential election materials.

It said, "Security arrangements will be made for the transportation and distribution of election materials and ballot papers will be sent to the polling stations on the morning of the polling day."

EC / ballot paper / JS polls

