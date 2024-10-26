President's removal, national unity discussed with BNP: Hasnat

Politics

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 10:02 pm

Related News

President's removal, national unity discussed with BNP: Hasnat

BNP will inform of their position on these matters after discussing it in their party forum, says the convener of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 10:02 pm
Hasnat Abdullah, the convener of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, talks to reporters after a meeting with BNP. Photo: TBS
Hasnat Abdullah, the convener of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, talks to reporters after a meeting with BNP. Photo: TBS

Representatives from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee at the meeting with the BNP discussed the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and national unity, said Hasnat Abdullah, the convener of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today (26 October).

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Hasnat said, "We discussed the removal of the president, a second republic and national unity with the BNP for a new political order. The BNP said they will inform us of their position on these matters after discussing it in their party forum."

He further said, "We have held meetings with Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh in the last two days. They agreed with some of our views. Jamaat-e-Islami has said that the president has lost the moral qualification to hold office."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also announced that student leaders will hold meetings tomorrow (27 October) with several other political parties, including the 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Ganatantra Mancha, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, on these issues.

Nasir Uddin Patwari, the convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said, "We demand that the president must be removed, but we have not given a deadline for that to happen. Also, there is no alternative to national unity to meet the expectations of the people."

Earlier in the day, a seven-member delegation of student leaders and the Nagorik Committee went to the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka to hold the meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Apart from Hasnat and Nasir, the delegation included Anti-Discrimination Student Movement spokesperson Umama Fatema and Chief Organiser Abdul Hannan Masud, and Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samantha Sharmin and Akhter Hossain.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and Joint General Secretary Shaheeduddin Chowdhury Anne accompanied Fakhrul during the meeting, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Bangladesh / Top News

Hasnat Abdullah / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

5m | Videos
MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

50m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos