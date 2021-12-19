President’s dialogue over EC formation begins Monday

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:44 pm

On the first day of the dialogue, the president will hold talks with Jatiya Party

Photo:UNB
Photo:UNB

President Abdul Hamid might start a dialogue with different political parties over the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC) from Monday.

On the first day of the dialogue, the president will hold talks with the Jatiya Party (JP), the opposition at the parliament. JP will join the dialogue, which might start at 4pm.

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.

The president will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC.

Meanwhile, although BNP, one of the influential parties in the country, has not yet announced to join the dialogue, it is learnt from several sources that they might not take part in the dialogue.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the president, said, "In order to end the dialogue within the shortest possible time, the president is likely to hold talks with more than one political party a day. The president will hold talks with the ruling Awami League also."

During the last two terms, the president formed the EC based on the recommendations of the 'Search Committee'.

As per the constitution, the president is authorised to appoint a CEC and more than four commissioners to hold the national polls.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.

