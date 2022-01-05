President’s call for talks is nothing but a tea-party: LDP

The president's call for dialogue, aimed at discussing the formation of the election commission, "is nothing but a tea-party", according to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party chief Col (retd) Oli Ahmed.

"Attending the talks is pointless," said Oli, calling for a polls-time national government.

His remarks came on Wednesday during a media call, held at the party headquarters at the capital's Tejgaon.

"We previously joined talks in Bangabhaban at the president's invite, but it did not yield any desired results," Oli said.

"We simply do not want to waste public money just to attend a tea-party," he added.

On the topic of a caretaker government, Oli said, "Many are calling for it but a 3-month government is not enough to solve any problems."

"Only a polls-time national government can provide results," he stressed.